Numerous Former Pistons Attend Chauncey Billups' HOF Induction
Over the weekend, one of the top point guards in Detroit Pistons history saw himself inshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame. As Chauncey Billups accepted this great honor, he was surrounded by an array of his former teammates.
When it comes to Billups' best times with the Pistons, the 2004 season stands out among the rest. "Mr. Big Shot" led a rag-tag group of players to one of the biggest upsets in NBA Finals history. This group prided itself on their in-your-face style of defense, and it resulted in them delivering the franchise its third championship.
Following the Hall of Fame ceremony, the Pistons official social media account put out a photo of Billups. Alongside him were fellow '04 teammates Ben Wallace, Rip Hamilton, and Tayshaun Prince.
Billups is now the second player from this group to see himself inshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Back in 2021, Ben Wallace was given this honor following an impressive 16-year run in the league.
During his 17 years in the NBA, Billups suited up for multiple franchises. However, he is most remembered for his time with the Pistons. Billups had some of his best seasons in Detroit, earning All-Star nominations four times and receiving Finals MVP honors in 2004.
Billups has always had strong ties to the Pistons, which is why he decided to end his career in Detroit at the age of 37. He appeared in 19 games during the 2013-14 season before haning it up for good.
Aside from Billups, some other notable members of the 2024 Basketball Hall of Fame class include Vince Carter, Michael Cooper, and former Pistons head coach Doug Collins.
Following his HOF induction, Billups will be gearing up for his fourth season as head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers.