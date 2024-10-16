OKC Thunder Sign Former Pistons Developmental Standout
A former member of the Detroit Pistons officially signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder this week.
Buddy Boeheim, a former undrafted guard out of Syracuse, will join the Thunder’s organization. According to a report, Boeheim is joining the team on an Exhibit 10 deal.
After going undrafted in 2022, Boeheim landed a two-way contract with the Pistons. During his rookie season, he made ten appearances on the main roster, averaging nine minutes on the floor.
Most of Boeheim’s playing time came with the G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.
In 18 games, Boeheim averaged 12 points on 37 percent shooting from deep with the Cruise. When he played with the Pistons, he struggled in limited time, putting up just two points per game on 16 percent shooting from three.
Heading into his sophomore season, Boeheim was initially signed on a standard contract. After the preseason, he was waived. Boeheim stuck with the Pistons’ developmental organization, joining the Cruise for another run.
Last year, Boeheim appeared in 31 games with the Cruise during the G League regular season. He produced 17 points per game on 43 percent shooting from three. With the Pistons making many changes following the trade deadline, Boeheim benefitted from it by landing a standard deal with the team later on in the season.
Down the stretch, Boeheim appeared in ten more games for the Pistons. He hit on 32 percent of his threes and produced three points per game while averaging under nine minutes of playing time. After the 2023-2024 season concluded, Boeheim was eventually waived by the team for a second time.
At this point, Boeheim is working on attempting to find a role with the OKC Thunder’s club. If he ends up waived by the team, he’ll have an opportunity to play for the Thunder’s G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue. First, the Thunder will focus on the rest of their preseason run, which concludes at home against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.