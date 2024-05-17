All Pistons

One NBA Draft Prospect Detroit Pistons Should Keep Close Eye on

Detroit Pistons should have Reed Sheppard near the top of their draft board.

Kevin McCormick

Mar 15, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard (15) drives down the lane
Mar 15, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard (15) drives down the lane / Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
For the third year in a row, the Detroit Pistons find themselves with the fifth overall pick in the NBA Draft. While this class has been labeled as lackluster, there are still more than a handful of promising prospects in the group.

Now that the Pistons know where they are picking, they can begin creating a list of realistic prospects that will be in their draft range. Even though he isn't a flashy player, there is one name that should be on their board.

The Detroit Pistons should be keeping a close eye on Reed Sheppard

Among the prospects projecting to go in the lottery is Reed Sheppard. He is a 6-foot-3 guard who spent the past year playing at Kentucky. In his lone college season, Sheppard posted averages of 12.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 4.5 APG.

Sheppard might be a slightly undersized guard, but one thing he does extremely well is shoot from beyond the arc. At Kentucky, he shot a stellar 52.1% from three-point range on four-and-a-half attempts per game.

While showcasing his talents at the NBA Draft combine, Sheppard put his shooting prowess on fully display:

Seeing that the Pistons were one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the NBA last season, drafting a player like Sheppard is a no-brainer. He fills a key area of need, and is someone who could easily play alongside Cade Cunningham in the backcourt. If Detroit were to walk away with Sheppard on draft night, they'd have a pair of young sharpshooting combo-guards in him and Marcus Sasser.

Looking at mock drafts, the Pistons might need some luck to have a shot at Sheppard. He's been scattered all over the top ten, going as high as No. 3 in some cases. Due to his complementary style of play, Sheppard should undoubtably be a prospect Detroit is monitoring heavily.

