Orlando Magic’s Major Injury Announcement Could Impact Pistons
The 2024-2025 NBA season has been a tough campaign for the Orlando Magic due to the amount of injuries they’ve battled throughout the year.
Over the weekend, the Magic once again came to the realization they’ll be without another key contributor as Jalen Suggs has undergone surgery. Orlando is a team the Detroit Pistons have kept an eye on as they work on solidifying their position in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.
via @OrlandoMagic: Jalen Suggs will undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove a cartilage fragment in his left knee. His return to the court will depend on how he responds to post-operative treatment and rehabilitation. Suggs is expected to make a full recovery.
For quite some time, the Pistons have had possession of the sixth seed in the East. If the season ended now, they would have a ticket to the playoffs for a first-round matchup with the New York Knicks.
The Magic have trailed Detroit for a while as they struggle to punch their ticket to the playoffs right away for the second season in a row. After earning a spot as the fifth seed last year, the injury pile-up in Florida has taken its toll on a championship-hopeful Magic team.
This week, the Magic are sitting in eighth place. They hold a 29-33 record and are currently on a three-game skid. The Miami Heat place one spot in front of the Magic, taking up the first Play-In position. Meanwhile, the Heat trail the Pistons by five games.
Detroit is in a good spot as they’ve won 10 of their last 11 games. It would have to take a quick collapse in order for them to fall outside of the top six. And moving up isn’t out of the question.
The Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers possess the next two seeds. They are just one game in front of the Pistons. A lot can change down the stretch, but the Magic’s fall-off has been beneficial for Detroit, as they replaced them in the top-six picture so far.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Pistons Star Lands High Praise From Detroit Legend
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group