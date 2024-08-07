Pair of Detroit Pistons Guards Getting Offseason Work in Together
Heading into the 2024-25 season, one of the biggest questions regarding the Detroit Pistons involves their backcourt. In this early stage of their career, many wonder if Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey can co-exist together long term.
Ivey had a promising rookie campaign in 2023, but Cunningham was sidelined for most of the season due to injury. He put up similar numbers in year two, but floated between the starting lineup and second unit. In 77 games, the former No. 5 pick averaged 15.4 PPG and 3.8 APG.
As for Cunningham, he is coming off the best year in his young career. He bounced back from an injury-ridden season in a big way, posting averages of 22.7 PPG and 7.5 APG.
At this point in the offseason, players are getting ready to begin their ramp-up for training camp in late September. Cunningham and Ivey look like they're already getting work in, and are doing so together. The two were recently seen training together in the Pistons' facility.
While many critics have claimed the two won't be able to reach their full potential together, one key member of the organization doesn't see it that way. During his introductory press conference earlier this summer, new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is hopeful for the pairing of Cunningham and Ivey.
As the Pistons look to figure things out with their two top guards, they've brought in a good coach to do so. Bickerstaff has experience with a situation like this from his time in Cleveland. Many had similar feelings about Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, but he was able to get the most out of both All-Stars.
Following a summer loaded with change, the Pistons are poised to take a step forward next season. Along with making numerous improvements, the young core also seems ready to do their part in changing the trajectory of the franchise.