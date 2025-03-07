Patrick Beverley Reacts to Pistons Guard's Bold James Harden Take
Following the Detroit Pistons' loss to the LA Clippers Wednesday, the biggest storyline was James Harden erupting for 50 points. This performance led to people doing a deep dive online and digging up some old comments that did not age well.
While live with viral steamer Neon, Malik Beasley dove into an array of basketball and NBA related topics. When asked who the toughest players he had to guard, Steph Curry was the first name he mentioned. Neon then asked about Harden, to which Beasley let out a bold take and said the former MVP is easy to defend.
As expected, the clip was brought back to light after Harden's 50-point barrage against the Pistons. Among those to chime in on social media was Patrick Beverley, who posted a short video on X/Twitter to give his thoughts.
"We gotta talk about my boy Beas," Beverley said. "Beard give his [expletive] 50. 50-piece nugget. No ranch, no ketchup, no nothing, 50-piece Nugget."
During their time as journeyman in the NBA, Beverley and Beasley found themselves as teammates. They both briefly played on the LA Lakers in 2023 before the former was moved and eventually bought out at the trade deadline.
Beasley did not shy away from his old comments, responding to a few fans online as clips continued to make the rounds. This situation could result in him being a little more careful with his words when talking about some of the NBA's top performers.
With their loss on Wednesday, Detroit falls to 2-2 over their last four games. They'll look to get back on track Saturday, when they face off against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
