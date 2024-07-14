Paul Reed’s Parting Message Before Picking Up With Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons have utilized the waiver wire to improve their frontcourt ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season. After the Philadelphia 76ers cut ties with Paul Reed, the Pistons claimed him.
Now, Reed is Detroit-bound for next season, switching pro teams for the first time in his career.
After learning he was headed to the Pistons, Reed published a parting message for his Sixers fans.
“Thank you, Philly,” wrote the veteran center.
Reed, a former 2020 second-round pick, started his career with the Sixers. After the Orlando native wrapped up a three-year run at DePaul, he was taken 58th overall in the draft and issued a two-way contract with the Sixers.
During a condensed NBA G League season, Reed dominated the developmental circuit. He was named the G League’s Rookie of the Year and MVP. In addition, he was First-Team All-NBA G League, All-Rookie, and All-Defensive team.
After a standout run with the Delaware Blue Coats, Reed landed a standard contract from the 76ers. Eventually, he went from a two-way signee to a rotational player. Last year, Reed appeared in 82 games for the Sixers and started in a career-high 24 matchups, averaging nearly 20 minutes on the court.
In addition to the regular season, Reed also has 32 playoff games under his belt.
In Detroit, Reed will have to earn a spot in the rotation. Considering his experience on a playoff-caliber squad, playing behind an MVP-winning center in Joel Embiid, Reed has an impressive enough resume to earn a real look from J.B. Bickerstaff and the Pistons’ coaching staff.
While Reed anticipated being with the Sixers for the next two seasons after re-signing with them last summer, the veteran center lands a new opportunity on a rebuilding Pistons squad.