Pelicans' $158 Million Star Labeled ‘Ambitious’ Target for Pistons
The Detroit Pistons are ready to begin turning things around. After achieving a 14-68 season, which included a record-breaking losing streak for the franchise in 2023-2024, big changes took place over the summer.
While the organization remains realistic about expectations heading into next year, they made a handful of critical moves that might’ve kickstarted the reversal, going from a rebuilding squad to a consistently competitive one.
Perhaps, the Pistons target an All-Star-caliber player soon to take the next step.
Brandon Ingram: Ambitious Trade Target
Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey recently listed one “ambitious” trade target for each NBA team. For the Pistons, there’s New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram.
“This past summer suggests the Pistons might be willing to speed things up anyway. And adding Brandon Ingram to a suddenly more experienced group of receivers that includes Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr. could make life easier for Cade Cunningham and put Detroit in the hunt for a play-in berth.”
New Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon was honest about the team’s timeline. If the Pistons don’t immediately launch themselves into playoff contention as early as the upcoming season, jobs should be safe this time around.
At the same time, one organization can only take so much losing. The Pistons can’t waste the youthful years of their All-Star-caliber guard, Cade Cunningham. If the $158 million Ingram is available for an affordable cost, it wouldn’t hurt the Pistons to kick that idea around.
It helps that Langdon has familiarity with the Pelicans’ organization. In 2019, he became the General Manager of the Pelicans. He held that position until joining the Pistons this past summer.
Langdon watched Ingram closely since he started in New Orleans. The veteran forward averaged 23 points and five rebounds over the last five years. He’s been a 37 percent shooter for the Pelicans since 2019.
Acquiring Ingram would be ambitious indeed, but the Pistons might need to take a big swing at some point.