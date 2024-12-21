Phoenix Suns Star Devin Booker Ruled Out vs Detroit Pistons
Coming off their loss at the hands of the Utah Jazz, the Detroit Pistons are back in action for a weekend matchup with the Phoenix Suns. Looking ahead to this game, Phoenix is slated to be without one of their top talents.
Per the latest injury report, Devin Booker has been ruled out due to groin soreness. This will mark the first time this season that the Suns will not have the services of the four-time All-Star.
While his shooting numbers are slightly down, Booker is still playing at a high level. This season, he is averaging 25.1 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 6.4 APG.
Even with Booker out of the lineup, the Pistons are still going to have a handful with the Suns. Phoenix is going to have a pair of high-level talents at their disposal in Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. With more than enough firepower at their disposal, Detroit cannot overlook this shorthanded squad.
The Suns started off the year scorching hot, but have returned to Earth in recent weeks. They sit at just 14-12 on the year, and are 2-4 over their last six matchups.
Similar to teams of the past, the Pistons have slowly built an identity of being a hard-nosed group that prides themselves on defense. They are going to need this attitude on Saturday if they want any chance at getting back in the win column. Durant and Beal are more than capable of winning a game for their team on any given night, meaning Detroit cannot allow them to get going.
Tip-off for the Pistons' battle with the Suns is slated for 9:00 PM Eastern Time.