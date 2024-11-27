Pistons Add Important Veteran to Injury Report vs Grizzlies
Through 19 games this season, the Detroit Pistons have had the services of their free agent acquisition, Tobias Harris. Wednesday’s game on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies is shaping up to potentially be Harris’ first absence of the year.
According to Detroit’s injury report, Harris is dealing with a left hip impingement. As a result, he’s questionable to play against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
Without Harris, the Pistons could potentially be down multiple starters on the road for the night.
This year, Harris has been a full-time starter for the Pistons. He spends an average of 33 minutes on the floor.
Offensively, Harris’ scoring has not reached Detroit’s early expectations. The veteran has produced 14 points per game while shooting 44 percent from the field and making 32 percent of his threes on 4.3 attempts per game.
While Harris’ scoring certainly has another level to it, the veteran remains an important piece to the Pistons’ starting five. In the rebounding department, Harris has accounted for seven rebounds per game, with six of them typically coming on the defensive end. He’s also averaging nearly one steal and one block per game.
Over the offseason, the Pistons invested plenty in Tobias Harris as they searched for a seasoned veteran to come in and make an impact on the court and in the locker room. From the jump, Harris’ leadership has been praised.
The veteran forward has been a part of one of the NBA’s most improved teams. Coming from a Philadelphia 76ers squad, Harris has had a hand in helping a 14-win Pistons team achieve eight victories in 19 games. With game 20 on its way, Harris will be a name to keep an eye on.
The Pistons and the Grizzlies are set to play at 8 PM ET.