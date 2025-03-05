Pistons' Ausar Thompson Makes NBA History vs Utah Jazz
Thanks to a strong collective showing, the Detroit Pistons picked up a blowout win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Along with filling the entire box score, one player also managed to etch their name in the history books.
After being sidelined for months due to a blood clot, Ausar Thompson was able to return to action for the Pistons back in November. The former No. 5 pick has performed well since re-entering the mix, but has had a drastic increase in production since becoming an everyday starter.
Thompson was one of numerous players to have a standout showing the Pistons' 134-106 victory over the Jazz. In 30 minutes of action, he posted a stat line of 17 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals. What stood out most from Thompson's performance Monday was him shooting a perfect 7-for-7 from the field.
With these numbers, Thompson now finds himself in a class of his own in NBA history. He is the young player ever to record at least 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists on perfect shooting with no turnovers.
As the season has progressed, Thompson's impact for the Pistons has only grown. Along with providing high-level perimeter defense, he's also showing flashes on the offensive end. Across 12 matchups in February, he averaged just under 13 PPG on stellar 64.1% shooting from the field.
Despite hitting a massive roadblock at the end of his rookie season, Thompson has continued to develop nicely for the Pistons. Between his defense, athleticism and flashes of secondary creation, he's solidfying himself as a key piece of Detroit's young core moving forward.
