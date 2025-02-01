Pistons Big Man's Blunt Statement on Cade Cunningham's All-Star Nod
Earlier this week, the Detroit Pistons received major news as Cade Cunningham was selected as a reserve in the All-Star game. Following this nomination, one of his teammate's gave a blunt statment on him being chosen to represent the game's top players.
One night after receiving his All-Star news, Cade Cunningham went out and showed the world why he was worthy of a selection. He put together a stellar performance in Detroit's 117-102 win over the Dallas Mavericks, erupting for 40 points along with six rebounds and four assists.
During a postgame interview, Pistons center Jalen Duren was asked about Cunningham's All-Star selection. As someone who has had an up-close view of his talents, he felt the decision was a no-brainer.
"I already knew, it doesn't shock me," Duren said. "We all know what type of player he is. We all know how good he is. We all know how good he's gonna be. It's a blessing to play with him."
As one of the league's top playmakers, Duren is someone who benefits a lot from playing alongside Cunningham. He too had a good outing against the Mavericks, finishing with 16 points and 13 rebounds on 6-for-8 shooting from the field.
As for Cunningham, he is the Pistons' first All-Star since Blake Griffin got a nod back in 2019. He is one of two Detroit players currently slated to partake in All-Star weekend. Ausar Thompson will also be in action after being named as an injury replacement for the Rising Stars game.
Cunningham will play in his first All-Star game on February 16th at Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors.