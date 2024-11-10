Pistons’ Cade Cunningham Makes NBA History vs Rockets

With his 14th point vs. HOU, Cade Cunningham is the 4th-fastest player in Pistons history to reach 3000 career points (149 games).



He's the 6th player in NBA history with 3000 PTS, 900 AST and 150 STL within 150 career games (L. James, L. Dončić, A. Iverson, G. Hill, I. Thomas).