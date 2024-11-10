Pistons’ Cade Cunningham Makes NBA History vs Rockets
Cade Cunningham’s 2024-2025 NBA season continues to shine for the Detroit Pistons. As the former No. 1 overall pick flashes more development, he’s been climbing franchise leaderboards through the first few weeks of the season.
Sunday afternoon’s game against the Houston Rockets offered Cunningham another opportunity to make moves.
As Cunningham secured his 14th point of the afternoon on Sunday, the guard became the fourth-fastest player in franchise history to reach 3,000 career points. It took Cunningham just under 150 games to get there.
In addition to climbing up the Pistons’ historical leaderboard, Cunningham became the sixth player in NBA history to notch 3,000 points, along with 900 assists and 150 steals within that 150-game mark. Cunningham joined elite company with LA’s LeBron James, Dallas’ Luka Doncic, and legends Allen Iverson, Grant Hill, and Isiah Thomas.
Leading up to Sunday’s game against the Rockets, Cunningham was averaging 23 points per game on 47 percent shooting. From three, the veteran guard has been knocking down 34 percent of his shots.
While Cunningham’s been scoring at a career-high rate, his playmaking and rebounding have helped him recently climb the Pistons’ triple-double leaderboard.
This week, Cunningham secured three triple-doubles to collect five overall since he entered the NBA. He surpassed Blake Griffin and Bob Lanier while tying Isiah Thomas for second in franchise history. He’s chasing Hill, who has 29 total in over 400 games.
Unfortunately for the Pistons as a whole, they struggled to build on their win streak once again on Sunday. Cunningham had a solid solo performance after he checked in for 36 minutes. The veteran guard made ten of his 21 shots from the field and drained four of his six free throws to score 26 points.
Cunningham teased a triple-double with nine assists and eight rebounds. The Pistons came up short with a 101-99 loss. With that, they drop to 4-7 on the year.