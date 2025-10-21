Pistons' Chaz Lanier Predicted to Keep Up With Impressive Statistic
Heading into the 2025 NBA Draft, Chaz Lanier was heavily linked to the Detroit Pistons.
Typically, prospects outside of the top 3 can end up anywhere, no matter what the mock drafts and big boards say, but many got it right with Lanier.
With just a single second-round pick at their disposal, the Pistons called on Lanier with the 37th overall pick in the draft. He was selected after his lone season at Tennessee, where he was named the Newcomer of the Year in the conference, along with earning All-SEC honors.
During his first and only season with the Volunteers, Lanier averaged 18.0 points as a 39 percent shooter from three. He was a 40-percent shooter from deep throughout his five-year tenure in the NCAA.
via @SwaggyChaz: new home, same work!!
Considering the Pistons saw a guy like Malik Beasley turn into the league’s Sixth Man of the Year runner-up for the first time in his career last season, a high-volume three-point shooter is precisely what the Pistons needed in a guy like Lanier. A recent prediction suggests all will go right for the rookie, as Bleacher Report guesses that Lanier will knock down 40 percent of his threes this season.
“Minutes aren't going to come easy for the 23-year-old, however, as Detroit added Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson to their wing this summer. It's tough to find a rotation spot for the rookie right away, even if Lanier impresses in limited minutes,” Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz writes. “After shooting 40.2 percent from three in 142 career college games, Lanier will continue to top the 40 percent mark in whatever amount of playing time he receives.”
via @pointmadebball: Chaz Lanier is a certified sniper. After all, he set the record at Tennessee for most 3s in a single season with 123. But the pathway towards a meaningful role from day one starts with defense and Lanier is showcasing the ability to do so today
Landing on the Pistons from two seasons ago would’ve guaranteed minutes off the bench on a nightly basis for a guy like Lanier. These days, the rotation is expected to contribute to consistent winning, with a potential playoff appearance. A role won’t be guaranteed for a rookie, especially a second-rounder.
But there will be opportunities if earned. The Pistons’ bench is far from loaded, especially after losing guys like Malik Beasley, Dennis Schroder, and Simone Fontecchio. Lanier might not get minutes on a nightly basis, but he’s been consistent enough throughout his college career to prove that he can shoot the ball from long distance.