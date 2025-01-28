Pistons Coach Gets Honest on Cade Cunningham’s Struggles vs Cavs
After losing a handful of games consecutively, the Cleveland Cavaliers were on a mission to get back on track on Monday night.
Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons weren’t able to extend the Cavs’ recent losing streak to four in a row.
Slowing down Cunningham is a major key to success for anybody facing the Pistons. As the young veteran is putting together a legitimate All-Star campaign, he’s been a force for opposing team’s defenses to deal with night in and night out.
Cunningham had plenty of shooting opportunities to have a big game on Monday in Cleveland, but he lacked in the efficiency department. After the game, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff explained what went behind Cunninngham’s tough night.
“I think he just missed his shots,” Bickerstaff told reporters.
“I’ll go back again, obviously, and watch it, but those shots that he got in the paint, those are bunnies that he typically makes.”
Going 9-26 from the field is surely an out-of-the-ordinary line for the All-Star-hopeful. In a make-or-miss league, nights like that are bound to take place every now and then throughout an 82-game season.
“Some nights, that happens,” Bickerstaff added. “Again, I thought he got to his spot, he got his shots, and it just didn’t go for him tonight.”
This season, Cunningham has averaged 46 percent from the field, which marks a career-high pace. On over six three-point attempts per game, Cunningham has successfully knocked down 37 percent of his shots throughout the year. He came up empty, missing all four of his deep shots in Cleveland.
In 33 minutes of action, Cunningham produced 22 points in the scoring department. Beyond that, the veteran guard dished out seven assists and came down with three rebounds.
The Pistons lost 110-91 on Monday night. After dropping Saturday’s game in Orlando and following up with the defeat in Cleveland, they fall to 23-23 on the season. Just like that, the Pistons are back in Play-In territory with the eighth seed.
Detroit will be back on the court on Wednesday for a matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
