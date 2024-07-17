Pistons Coach Helping Ausar Thompson With Key Area of Development
In the 2023 draft, the Detroit Pistons selected an exciting young prospect in Ausar Thompson. As he gets ready for his second year in the league, the former lottery pick is working hard with one of the team’s newest coaches.
Before the Pistons parted ways with Monty Williams as head coach, the organization made a key addition to the staff of assistants. After spending the past 13 years with the New Orleans Pelicans, Fred Vinson made the decision to come to Detroit.
Since transitioning from a player to coach, Vinson has specialized in shooting. This is likely a key reason why he was sought out by the Pistons, as they have multiple prospects who could improve in that area.
During the Pistons’ Summer League matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, Trajan Langdon joined the broadcast for a short interview. Among the people brought up was Thompson, who is not playing in Las Vegas. He stated the second-year forward is training behind the scenes, mainly getting work in with Vinson on his shooting.
“He’s in the gym every day working with Fred,” Langdon said. “I’m super excited about having him.”
Thompson isn’t playing in Summer League because the team wants to proceed cautiously with him. The Pistons were forced to shut down the versatile forward last season after he was diagnosed with a blood clot.
Moving forward, Thompson is someone who will likely spend a lot of time with Vinson. While he is a do-it-all forward, his three-point shot is a key area of development. Even though the Pistons have added an array of floor-spacers to the roster, Thompson still needs to become some sort of threat from beyond the arc. If not, Detroit will continue to deal with spacing issues having a non-shooter at the forward position.