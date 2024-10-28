Pistons Coach's Honest Reaction to Jaylen Brown’s Viral Comments
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown didn’t hold back on his thoughts about the rebuilding squads of the NBA back on Media Day in September. When he discussed the Celtics’ plans for nights when they face a team that’s not necessarily on the same championship path, using the Detroit Pistons as an example, Brown’s comments went viral as it was seen as a shot toward Detroit.
Did the Pistons use Brown’s rant as bulletin board material heading into their Saturday night matchup against the Celtics?
Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff denied that was really the case.
“I'm sure the guys heard it and take it into account, but that's got nothing to do with the job that we're trying to do,” the head coach told reporters, according to Coty Davis of Detroit News. “We're building something that's brand new for all of us here, and we just focus on that.”
The Pistons haven’t shied away from admitting where they are at as a team. Competing for the playoffs as early as this season isn’t impossible, but the organization certainly doesn’t possess a playoff-or-bust mentality at the moment.
Over the summer, the Pistons made major changes all over the place to begin the start of a new era. With a new President of Basketball Operations, Head Coach, and a group of seasoned veterans, the Pistons are focused on the 2024-2025 NBA season and beyond—not last year’s 14-68 disaster.
The first week of action hasn’t been positive from a record standpoint, but the Celtics, Indiana Pacers, and Cleveland Cavaliers figured out that Detroit is no longer a sure victory on the schedule.
In Bickerstaff’s eyes, that’s due to the team turning a new corner and building new habits rather than the team constantly having revenge on its mind after the last couple of years.