Pistons Coach’s Honest Statement on Stretch Without Cade Cunningham
Over the last four games, the Detroit Pistons have been playing without their star guard, Cade Cunningham.
During the team’s loss against the Dallas Mavericks last week, Cunningham underwent an MRI after dealing with discomfort in his calf. The veteran guard was diagnosed with a calf contusion. An official announcement from the team described Cunningham as day-to-day.
Despite being down the All-Star, the Pistons have found success in thee out of four outings, with their highlight win being against the Eastern Conference’s top squad, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Although the Pistons couldn’t wrap up their recent three-game road trip with a win in Dallas after a 35-point Cunningham effort, they put together a three-game win streak to follow up when they returned home. Ahead of Sunday’s road matchup in Minnesota, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff revealed the recipe behind Detroit’s success during a stretch without their only All-Star.
“They don’t want to let him down. I think he’s earned so much of their respect in putting this team together—helping it evolve and grow—and he leads in so many different ways,” Bickerstaff told reporters.
“He’s captured the guys’ spirit. Individually, they know who they are and how they help him impact this team. So, they invidivually have gone out and tried to be the best versions of themselves in the role that they have for this team and understanding that they have enough. The belief is there, the confidence is there, and if they play our style of basketball, they can get it done.”
Sunday’s outing in Minnesota started off great but went south after a second-quarter bench-clearing brawl ensued. Detroit lost three rotational players, along with Bickerstaff, due to ejections. Despite having a double-digit lead at the time of the altercation, the Pistons lost themselves right out of the gate in the second half.
A 123-104 loss was the first time the Pistons lost without Cunningham since a late November absence. As much as the Pistons want their star guard back in the mix, they are remaining cautious as a playoff run is in their future.