Pistons Coach Reacts to Malik Beasley's On-Court Celebrations
When looking at the success of the Detroit Pistons this season, there are many factors that can be attributed to it. Among the most notable is the addition of Malik Beasley, who has managed to uplift the group in a variety of ways.
Along with stockpiling wins, the Pistons are a group that clearly enjoys playing with one another. Beasley has added to the feel-good vibe, especially when it comes to his in-game antics. Over the course of the season, his famous "shimmy" celebration has become famous between his teammates and fans.
On Wednesday night, the Pistons pulled off their biggest statement win in recent memory against the Boston Celtics. Beasley was a driving force in the 20-point victory, erupting for 26 points in 21 minutes off the bench.
Following the game, Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff was asked his thoughts on the veteran guard. When the topic of his constant celebrations, he had a comical response regarding the impact he's having on the young generation of basketball players.
"I told him he’s ruining a generation of players," Bickerstaff told reporters. "Because every time they hit a 3 they want to hit a shimmy instead of getting back on defense, including my son."
The joy that Beasley is playing with this season is a testament to how much he is enjoying his time in Detroit. Despite only signing for one year, it seems like he wants his tenure to last beyond 2025. Not only did he ask Trajan Langdon not to be moved at the deadline, Beasley has made numerous comments regarding the future of the Pistons.
Beasley's impact on and off the floor continues to provide a boost for the Pistons as they make a push for the postseason.
