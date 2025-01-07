Pistons Coach Reacts to Tim Hardaway Jr.'s Outing vs Trail Blazers
Coming off an impressive victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, the Detroit Pistons were back on their home floor Monday to take on the Portland Trail Blazers. It was has become a common theme for this season, they competed until the final buzzer and were rewarded with a victory.
Down as many as 22 at one point, it looked as though the Pistons' winning streak was coming to an end. Instead of throwing in the towel, they banded together and slowly started chipping away at the deficit. Thanks to some late-game heroics from one of their veterans, the Pistons managed to walk out with a 118-115 victory.
Tim Hardaway Jr. was one of the biggest stories of the night, erupting for 26 points on 66.7% shooting. The journeyman guard did most of his damage in the fourth quarter, notching 11 points and connecting on three shots from beyond the arc.
Following the come from behind win, Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff was asked about Hardaway's performance against the Blazers. He applauded him for his efforts, stating that his experience in the league helps him deliver in big moments like this.
"Tim is one of those guys that's capable of hitting the big shots, he's got no fear," Bickerstaff said. "He's one of those guys that's been through it all. He's been in different roles in different places. The moment is never too big for him."
This is not the first time Hardaway Jr. has come up big down the stretch of a tight game. Back in December he caught fire during overtime in what ended up becoming a one-point win for the Pistons over the Miami Heat.
Thanks to the play of Hardaway and other key members, Detroit extends its winning streak to four games. They remain undefeated in 2025 and are 7-1 over their last eight matchups.