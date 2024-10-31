Pistons Coach Speaks on Team's 'Excited' Nature Following Win vs 76ers
While the Detroit Pistons have been competitive to start the season, they found themselves winless after four games. Their drought finally came to an end Wednesday, as Cade Cunningham and company were able to take care of business on the road.
Coming off a loss to the Miami Heat Monday, the Pistons headed to Philadelphia Wednesday for the second matchup of their two-game road trip. The Sixers were still shorthanded as Joel Embiid and Paul George remained on the sidelines. Taking on a shorthanded squad opened the door for Detroit, and they took full advantage.
When the final buzzer sounded, the Pistons entered the win column with a 105-95 victory over the 76ers. This was a celebratory occasion, as it marked J.B. Bickerstaff's first official win as head coach of the Pistons.
Following the win, Bickerstaff was asked about the team's emotions in the locker room. He stated the group is amped up to finally have a win under their belts, and applauded their work on both ends of the floor.
"Guys are excited obviously," Bickerstaff said. "To be able to get the first one means something for this group. But being able to understand the reason why we ended up getting it and the things we did that made the difference. Defensively, what we were able to do pretty consistently tonight. Offensively, the way we shared the ball all game, made some shots."
The Pistons did effectively share the ball Wednesday, getting production from up and down the lineup. Five different players finished the game in double figures, and everyone that saw minutes except one (Jalen Duren) recorded points. Jaden Ivey led the charge in this game, posting a team-high 23 points.
Now that they've put an end to their losing streak, the Pistons need to use this game as a chance to start building some positive momentum. They'll be back in action on their home floor Friday night to take on the New York Knicks.