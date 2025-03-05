Pistons Duo Makes NBA History in Blowout Win vs Utah Jazz

In last night's win over Utah, Jalen Duren (16 PTS, 12 REB, 4 BLK, 5-5 FG) and Ausar Thompson (17 PTS, 6 REB, 1 BLK, 7-7 FG) became the first teammates in NBA history to each record at least 15 PTS and 5 REB on 5-5 FG or better in a game. pic.twitter.com/LvjyQpSaus