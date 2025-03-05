Pistons Duo Makes NBA History in Blowout Win vs Utah Jazz
When it comes to the Detroit Pistons' core, Cade Cunningham has been the major talking point this season. However, as the team continues to make a push for the playoffs, other members are starting to stand out as well.
In their 134-106 win over the Utah Jazz Monday, the Pistons had numerous players put together strong showings. Jalen Duren continued his impressive streak as of late, posting 16 points, 12 rebounds, and four blocks. Ausar Thompson also did a little bit of everything, finishing with 17 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals. It's also worth noting that neither player missed a shot in the game, combining for a perfect 12-for-12 from the field.
Their performance on Monday landed Thompson and Duren in the history books together. They became the first duo in the NBA to each record at 15 points and five rebounds while shooting 5-for-5 or better.
After having the NBA's worst record last season, some argued if it was time for the Pistons to start over again with their rebuild. Less than 12 months later, they now have one of the league's more exciting young cores. Led by a star-level talent in Cunningham, they've drastically changed the trajectory of the franchise.
Duren and Thompson finding their stride now is big for the Pistons, as they find themselves battling for playoff position in the East. Detroit finds itself in sixth place but in a position to climb as high as fourth if they keep stockpiling wins.
Coming off their historic outing, Duren and Thompson will look to maintain their two-way impact for the Pistons on Wednesday against the LA Clippers.
