Pistons Fans React to J.B. Bickerstaff's Comments on Isaiah Stewart
It did not take long for things to get chippy between the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. Following their 133-119 loss on the road, J.B. Bickerstaff shared his thoughts on one of the biggest storylines from this matchup.
As someone who views himself as an enforcer for this Pistons team, Isaiah Stewart brings a high level of intensity and physicality on the floor. This is typically a positive for the group, as he's shined on the defensive end. However, there are some instances where Stewart takes things a little too far.
Early on in the second quarter, Stewart found himself with an early exit against the Pacers. He was ejected after being landing a blow to face on veteran center Thomas Bryant. Stewart landing a forearm to Bryant's head while going to box him out to secure a rebound on the defensive glass.
During his postgame press conference, Bickerstaff was asked about Stewart getting caught up in the heat of the moment. He came to the defense of the Pistons center, stating that sometimes players take things too far with their words.
"There's things that happen on the basketball court that you have to deal with," Bickerstaff said. "Then there's things that are said to you that are no longer about basketball, and when it crosses that line like it did tonight, you should be able to stand up for yourself."
Shortly after these remarks, fans on social media reacted to Bickerstaff backing his player in this situation:
Following his actions against the Pacers, Stewart can expect some form of disciplinary action from the league office. However, the NBA has announced nothing at this time.
With this loss, the Pistons have now dropped three straight and sit at 23-24 on the year. They'll look to get back on track Friday night when they face off against the Memphis Grizzlies.