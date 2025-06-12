Pistons Fans React to Potential Cade Cunningham, Kevin Durant Duo
A Kevin Durant trade just might be on the horizon, as the Phoenix Suns look to shake up their core once again under a new head coach. With Durant entering the final season of his contract, the former MVP is expected to get a fresh start soon.
Lately, fans and analysts have discussed a potential Cade Cunningham and Kevin Durant pairing in Detroit. As the Pistons have finally entered playoff contention this past season, a first-round exit suggested they were good but lacked the experience to make a deep run.
Since Durant has 13 playoff runs, along with two NBA Championships under his belt, there is a thought he could be a game-changing addition for Cade Cunningham’s Pistons.
What Are Pistons Fans Thinking?
via @XXICCXII: KD is soft trash. Hard pass.
@313ghost2295: He’s going to the spurs
@DanKik12: If we simply add KD to everyone then maybe yes. But he’ll cost us players and with that KD just doesn’t move the needle much. He’s failed his several stops, what makes you think it’ll be better as a Piston
The Pistons are in a unique situation, being a young team with just one All-Star, but still managing to avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament and give a tough New York Knicks team a tough six-game series.
They have homegrown players who haven’t even entered their primes yet. If the Pistons wanted to acquire Durant, then Detroit wouldn’t be able to see some of those players’ developments through.
@_Shawn_2: 36 year old Kd and a 23 year old Cade. Yea it’s cool on paper but just think about the culture and how the rest of the team would be different
@Static_spl3: I love KD but I don’t want to give up the future for 2-3 years max until he retires
@Jr965C: Depends what we give away for him. He won with Golden State who was already winning championships. Phoenix acquired him with a young core in place. Nothing to show for it. I’d be wary of this trade.
So far, the Pistons don’t have a strong link to Durant. The Stephen As and Zach Lowes of the basketball world have kicked around hypotheticals, but the Pistons are not known to be one of Durant’s handful of suitors at this time.
Based on reactions, Pistons fans seem hopeful that it stays that way.