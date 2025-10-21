Pistons Forward Ausar Thompson Predicted to Land Notable Honor
Heading into the upcoming season, the Detroit Pistons have multiple key names worth watching. At the top of the list is forward Ausar Thompson, who is heading into his third season with the franchise.
The Pistons drafted Thompson fifth overall in 2023, envisioning him as their premier forward for the future. He quickly proved to be an impactful talent, stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis. However, things took a turn for the worse when he was diagnosed with a blood clot that would leave him sidelined for an extended period.
Thompson would end up returning to the Pistons' lineup early in the 2025 campaign, quickly asserting himself as a do-it-all forward. Now gearing up for year three, he is viewed as arguably Detroit's top breakout candidate.
Along with being fully healthy again, Thompson had his first full summer of training since joining the NBA. With all the added time to work on his craft, many believe he can take a big step forward in his development in 2026.
When it comes to facets of the game that Thompson impacts the most, defense trumps everything else. With his mix of size and athleticism, the Pistons forward is a high-level and versatile defender. Similar to when he made his return last season, Thompson will be J.B. Bickerstaff's go-to option when it comes to slowing down opponents' top perimeter threats.
Before the 2026 season officially gets underway, the people at Bleacher Report listed one bold prediction for all 30 NBA teams. While discussing the Pistons, they noted that Thompson will find himself on an All-Defense team this season.
He's a real contender for Most Improved Player, but I have that honor going elsewhere. And if that's off the board, a nod to his defense feels in play.
Thompson is a dynamic, multipositional defender who can stack up raw block and steal totals, blow up possessions all over the floor and end them as a rebounder.
Based on what we've seen from him thus far in his career, All-Defense honors are certainly on the table for Thompson. If he can continue to be a lockdown option for Detroit while also playing bigger minutes, the young forward could find himself in the mix to land such a prestigious honor.
