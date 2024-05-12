Pistons Forward Reacts to Shocking NBA Draft Lottery Result
After finishing with the NBA's worst record, the Detroit Pistons were tied with the Washington Wizards for the best odds at the No. 1 pick. Things did not end up going their way, and Ausar Thompson's reaction said it all.
The Pistons selected Thompson with the fifth pick last season, and sent the versatile forward to represent the organization in Chicago. On Sunday afternoon, Detroit would find out where they'd be picking in June's draft.
Despite having the best odds at a top pick, things went as bad as they possibly could for the Pistons. They walked away with the fifth overall selection, the lowest they could have gone in the lottery.
After the pick was announced, the broadcast panned to Thompson on stage. He was seen laughing in disbelief as his team was hit was a stroke of bad luck.
The Pistons' social media team also got in on the action. They made a simple post following the official results to share in Thompson's disbelief.
While it wasn't the best position they could have landed in, the Pistons have had some success in this slot. Two key members of their core are former fifth overall selections. The first was Jaden Ivey in 2022, followed by Thompson last summer.
One name to watch for the Pistons with this pick is Matas Buzelis of G League Ignite. The 19-year-old is a 6-foot-10 forward who can do a little bit of everything on the floor. In 26 games for Ignite, Buzelis averaged 14.1 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 1.9 APG. Among the players he has been compared to is former Sixth Man of the Year Lamar Odom.