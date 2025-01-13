Pistons Guard Jaden Ivey Opens up on Recovery from Fibula Injury
In the midst of his third season with the Detroit Pistons, Jaden Ivey looked to be developing into a key piece for the franchise. However, the former No. 5 pick is now dealing with a massive roadblock following a devasting leg injury.
During a matchup with the Orlando Magic on January 1st, Ivey was forced to leave the game on a stretcher. The injury occurred when Cole Anthony dove for a loose ball, crashing into his leg in the process. It was later revealed that Ivey suffered a broken fibula, resulting in him having surgery.
As he goes through the recovery process, Ivey was recently a guest on the Sports Spectrum podcast. When talking about his situation, the Pistons guard admitted he's dealing with some pain, but is still in relatively good spirits.
"I'm doing alright right now," Ivey said. "These past couple days have actually been some of the toughest days I've had in my lifetime as far as like pain goes. Just having a major surgery, you're going to have a lot of pain after it. But actually, the surgery went really well."
Following surgery, the Pistons put out a press release stating that Ivey will re-evaluated in one month. As of now, he has not officially been ruled out for the season. The initial reporting indicated that Ivey could return in the event Detroit reaches the postseason. That said, the organization plans on being cautious when it comes to Ivey's recovery.
Prior to this injury, Ivey was putting up the best numbers of his young career. Across 30 games, he averaged 17.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 4.0 APG while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc.