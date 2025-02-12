Pistons Guard Joins Exclusive Group Following Record-Setting Outing
Since signing with the Detroit Pistons in the offseason, Malik Beasley has had a major impact on and off the court. During Tuesday's blowout win over the Chicago Bulls, the journeyman guard joined a very exclusive group.
In desperate need of outside shooting to fix their spacing issues, Trajan Langdon inked Beasley to a one-year deal in free agency. Not only has he opened up for the floor as a high-volume shooter, but he's been extremely effective as well. On the year, Beasley is 40.9% from beyond the arc on close to 10 attempts per game.
Similar to what he's done all year, Beasley came off the bench for the Pistons and quickly got going offensively. Despite only playing 15 minutes, he finished with a team-high 24 points. The vast majority of his scoring came from the three-point line, connecting on seven triples.
In the midst of his shooting barrage, Beasley set a new franchise record for most threes made in a season. He became just the fourth player in history to accomplish this feat before the All-Star break, joining Buddy Hield, James Harden, and Mike Miller.
In the early stages of his tenure in the Pistons front office, signing Beasley has by far been Langdon's best move. He's thrived in this situation both on the court and as a veteran leader in the locker room.
For someone who has bounced around the league for his entire career, Beasley seems to have a strong connection with Detroit. His recent actions are a testament to that, as he asked Langdon not to move him at the trade deadline.
While Beasley is currently helping the Pistons potentially end their playoff drought, the front office should be doing what they can to try and retain him beyond this year.