Pistons Guard Malik Beasley Makes NBA History vs Chicago Bulls

Malik Beasley's 7th 3-pointer tonight against Chicago was his 212th of the season, which sets a new Detroit Pistons single-season record (Saddiq Bey, 211, 2021-22).



Beasley is the 6th player in NBA history with 200+ 3PM in four consecutive seasons (2021-25). pic.twitter.com/YC4LmMnZsp