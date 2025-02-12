Pistons Guard Malik Beasley Makes NBA History vs Chicago Bulls
Coming off a win over the Charlotte Hornets Sunday, the Detroit Pistons traveled to Chicago to kick off a two-game mini-series with the Bulls. They take game one in dominant fashion, in large part due to the play of their biggest X-factor.
Now in the later stages of the regular season, Malik Beasley continues to look like one of the bes value signings of free agency. He's almost single-handedly fixed their spacing issues from last year with his high-volume shooting. The veteran guard put together another hot shooting night Tuesday, connecting on seven threes in just 15 minutes of action.
With his performance against the Bulls, Beasley accomplish numerous historic feats. For starters, he set a new Pistons franchise record for most threes made in a season. The journeyman sharpshooter also became just the sixth player in NBA history to make at least 200 threes in four straight seasons.
Tuesday marked the sixth time this season that Beasley made at least seven threes in a game. He set a new high over the weekend, knocking down nine triples in his 36-point outing against the Philadelphia 76ers. Beasley's 212 made threes are good for second in the NBA currently, trailing only Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards (220).
With a little under 30 games to go in the regular season, Beasley is going to shatter the Pistons three-point shooting record. On the year, the veteran marksman is knocking down just under 41% of his threes while shooting over nine a night.
There are many reasons why the Pistons have been able to pull off such a drastic turnaround in one year. That said, Beasley's impact on and off the court has been one of the major catalysts.