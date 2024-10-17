Pistons Guard Tied With 3-Time NBA MVP for Preseason Scoring Leaders
Heading into this season, Jaden Ivey was a name many had circled for the Detroit Pistons. After an up-and-down start to his career, it's coming up on time for the organization to make a long-term decision on him. As the preseason goes on, the former No. 5 pick is showing he should be viewed as a key piece of the core.
When it comes to preseason standouts for the Pistons, Ivey is at the top of the list. Head coach JB Bickerstaff's system seems to have un-tapped the young guard, as he's put together multiple strong outings. Not only is Ivey scoring the ball at an impressive rate, but he's shown glimpses of an improved three-point shot as well.
As the preseason slowly comes to a close, Ivey finds himself among the league-leaders in PPG. His 18.3 points per game is on par with reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. The only players averaging more points than the Pistons guard are Lauri Markkanen, LaMelo Ball, and Jalen Brunson.
Aside from Wednesday because he only played eight minutes, Ivey has broken double figures in each of the Pistons' preseason games. His best outing came in the opener against the Milwaukee Bucks, when he erupted for 22 points on 75% shooting from the field. Ivey put together another strong performance against the Golden State Warriors over the weekend, notching 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting.
What is most impressive about Ivey's play is that he's been able to succeed alongside Cade Cunningham. There have been doubts of the two co-existing, but they are slowly getting laid to rest.
Bickerstaff is high on multiple members of the Pistons core, and his offensive scheme seems to be working well for Ivey. If he can carry this momentum into the regular season, it could result in a career year for the young guard.