Pistons Keeping Pace With Thunder, Cavaliers Amid Recent Hot Streak
Over the past year, the Detroit Pistons have gone from the laughing stock of the NBA to one of its most interesting teams. As they continue to pile up wins, Cade Cunningham and company is keeping pace with some of the league's top squads.
Following numerous changes within the organization, the Pistons have seen a drastic turnaround this season. They've already surpassed their win total from last year, and are knocking on the door of ending their playoff drought. Just before the halfway mark in the regular season, the Pistons sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with an 18-18 record.
Detroit has really found their stride as of late, as they are winners of seven of their last eight matchups. Following an impressive comeback victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Monday, the Pistons remain undefeated in 2025 and are 5-1 since Christmas Day. The only teams with better records during this stretch are the OKC Thunder and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Being in the same breath as these two teams is a testament to how well the Pistons have looked as of late. Cleveland got off to a historic pace at the start of the season, and still has the best record in the association at 31-4. Meanwhile, the Thunder have an early MVP favorite in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and are in first place in the West at 30-5.
A one-year turnaround of this degree is rare in the NBA, but the Pistons have managed to completely alter the trajectory of the franchise. They'll look to keep the momentum rolling on Wednesday night when they face off against D'Angelo Russell and the Brooklyn Nets.
More Pistons on SI
Former NBA Champion's Two-Word Cade Cunningham Statement
Detroit Pistons’ Ausar Thompson First to Post Statline in NBA History
Pistons Guard's Blunt Statement on Anthony Edwards' Career-High
Detroit Pistons Making Series of Roster Moves Before Blazers Matchup