Pistons Land Former NBA Champion in Analyst's Massive Mock Trade
Armed with the most cap space in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons have positioned themselves to be a facilitator of trades leading up to the deadline. Recently, one analyst put together a massive scenario where they use their financial flexibility to bring in a former champion.
As the deadline nears, there have been multiple big names popping up in rumors. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is the most prominent, with Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine also getting mentioned a good amount.
During a recent episode of his podcast, Kevin O'Connor put together a framework where all three of these former All-Stars change teams in a five-team trade. The Pistons end up making an appearance, taking on Bobby Portis to make things work from a financial standpoint.
Portis, 29, was a key piece to the Milwaukee Bucks team that won a title in 2021. He's been one of the top reserve players in the league, finishing top three in Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2024 and 2023. This season, Portis is averaging 13.4 PPG and 7.9 RPG while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.
From a fit standpoint, Portis could be an upgrade for the Pistons as they make a playoff push. With his ability to take his game beyond the arc, he could seamlessly play alongside Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart. Portis could also slot in at center and allow Detroit to embrace a five-out style offensively.
Portis is a fierce competitor on the court, and fits the vibe the Pistons have brought back this season. As someone who has won at the highest level, he could be another strong veteran addition for the young Detroit squad as they attempt to punch their ticket to the playoffs.