Pistons Land Former NBA Champion in Analyst's Massive Mock Trade

If Jimmy Butler is gonna end up in Phoenix this is a 5-way deal I like:



Suns get Butler



Bulls get Beal and picks



Bucks get LaVine



Heat get Middleton, Connaughton, picks



Pistons get Portis



Something along these lines makes sense for everyone involved. https://t.co/URXVliUGrq pic.twitter.com/NHMSzWwiN9