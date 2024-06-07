Pistons Legend Chimes in on Draymond Green-Rasheed Wallace Debate
Over the past few weeks, Detroit Pistons legend Rasheed Wallace has been in an ongoing debate with Draymond Green. It all began when Wallace stated that he feels the 2004 championship team could take down the 2017 Warriors squad.
Since Wallace made his initial remarks, he and Green have exchanged multiple posts on social media. As the debate continues, another member of the '04 team decided to chime in.
Earlier this week, Rip Hamilton re-posted a graphic of the two team's starting lineups side by side. He echoed the statements of his former teammate, stating that the Pistons would win the matchup.
Hamilton enjoyed a 14-year career in the league, most of it with the Pistons. He started his journey with the Washington Wizards, who drafted him seventh overall in 1999. Following his third season in the league, Detroit acquired Hamilton in a trade centered around Jerry Stackhouse.
With the Pistons, Hamilton was a reliable two-way guard alongside Chauncey Billups in the backcourt. At his peak, he was a multi-time All-Star who averaged around 20 points per game.
In total, Hamilton ended up spending nine years with the Pistons. During that time, he averaged 18.4 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 3.8 APG, and 0.9 SPG.
The 2011 season would mark the end of Hamilton's run with the Pistons. That offseason, he would decide to join the Chicago Bulls. Hamilton spent just two years in Chicago, marking the end of his playing days.
As far as the Pistons' all-time ranking goes, Hamilton is sixth in points, 10th in three-pointers, 10th in games played, and seventh in minutes played.