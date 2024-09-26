Pistons Legend Tips Cap to Derrick Rose Amid Retirement News
The NBA world was thrown for a loop Thursday following news regarding Derrick Rose. Just days after he was released by the Memphis Grizzlies, the former MVP announced his retirement from the NBA after 15 seasons.
Rose, most known for his time with the Chicago Bulls, bounced around the league during his career. Among his stop was the Detroit Pistons, whom he played for from 2020 to 2021. In the 65 games he appeared in, he averaged 17.2 PPG, 2.3 RPG, and 5.2 APG.
Following this retirement news, many people in and around the league sent positive messages to rose. Among those to do was Pistons legend Isiah Thomas. As a fellow Chicago native, the Hall of Fame guard let him know he made his city proud. Along with making this post, Thomas also re-shared a clip of him talking about how people in Chicago view Rose.
After being drafted first overall by his hometown team in 2008, Rose quickly ascended to superstar status. He took home MVP in just his third season, and is still the youngest player to win the award in league history (22). However, his career ended up taking a turn for the worst following a devastating knee injury.
Rose would never return to the player he was, but he managed to still be a productive guard in the NBA down the road. He would wind up on the Pistons after this resurgence, playing alongside the likes of Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond, and Reggie Jackson.
During his brief run in Detroit, there were some nights where Rose was able to turn to the clock back. In the third game of the season in 2020, he erupted for 31 points in 26 minutes against the Philadelphia 76ers. This would end up being his season-high, as he reached that mark a second time later in the year against the Phoenix Suns.
With his career officially in the books, all Rose can do now is wait and see if his career transcendent enough to earn him a spot in the Basketball Hall of Fame.