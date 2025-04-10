Pistons Make Major Jaden Ivey Announcement Before Knicks Game
The Detroit Pistons are gearing up for a playoff run and made a major injury announcement on Thursday night before taking on the New York Knicks.
According to the team, the veteran guard Jaden Ivey has been cleared for “basketball activity.”
“Pistons guard Jaden Ivey continues to make progress in his recovery from a broken left fibula, which he suffered on January 1 against Orlando. He has been cleared for basketball activity and will now enter the beginning phase of a re-conditioning progression along with a continued progression of court work. Ivey’s status will be updated in another two weeks.”
Ivey took the court last on January 1, when the Pistons hosted the Orlando Magic. At the time, Ivey checked in for nearly 27 minutes. He shot 8-11 from the field to score 22 points. He also racked up four assists, one rebound, and one steal in the 106-96 victory over the Magic.
During the second half of the matchup, Ivey suffered a leg injury as a defender made contact with his leg while diving for a loose ball. Ivey was stretchered off the court and underwent surgery in the following days. Since completing his surgery, the Pistons kept the door open for Ivey’s potential return later in the season.
With a playoff run approaching, it seems Ivey has a chance of potentially suiting up for the upcoming first-round series. Getting Ivey back would be a major boost for Cade Cunningham and the Pistons.
Before going down with his injury, Ivey was having a career year by posting averages of 18 points, four assists, and four rebounds while shooting 46 percent from the field and 41 percent from three.