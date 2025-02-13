Pistons Make Post for Cade Cunningham's Latest Historical Feat
There are numerous reasons why the Detroit Pistons have seemingly turned the franchise around in one year. However, one of the primary catalysts to their success has been the growth of Cade Cunningham.
Since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2021, Cunningham has shown flashes of being a high-end talent at the NBA level. Injuries derailed him for a bit, but he's managed to bounce back in a big way. Following a fully healthy offseason, the Pistons guard has been able to make "the leap" in his development.
As we approach the home stretch of the regular season, Cunningham has cemented himself among the top young stars in the game today. He's put together a breakout season, and it's resulted in personal and team success. The Pistons are in position to possibly end their playoff drought, and Cunningham finds himself on an All-Star team.
During Tuesday night's win over the Chicago Bulls, Cunningham etched his name alongside a pair of great talents at the point guard position. He became the third-quickest NBA player his history to record 4,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 1,300 assists. The only players to rack up these numbers in less games are LA Lakers star Luka Doncic and Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson.
Following his latest achievement, the Pistons put out a post on social media to shine a light on their star guard:
Still years away from his prime, Cunningham has shown the potential to be one of the top all-around talents in the league. More importantly, he continues to prove he's capable of being a pillar for the Pistons in this next phase of the franchise. Finding "the guy" is essential in a proper rebuild, and Detroit looks to have that in Cunningham.
Following another strong performance against the Bulls on Wednesday, Cunningham can now shift his focus to All-Star weekend. Along with partaking in the revamped All-Star Game, the Pistons star will also be competing in the three-point contest.