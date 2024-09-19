Pistons News: Former LA Lakers G League Player Inks Contract
A former Los Angeles Lakers developmental player is looking to continue putting work in at the NBA G League level within the Detroit Pistons organization.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Javante McCoy is signing an Exhibit 10 deal with the Pistons. Therefore, McCoy is on pace to join the Pistons’ affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.
The Milwaukee-born guard attended Boston University after multiple moves in high school. In Boston, McCoy spent five seasons in the NCAA, putting together a college run that spanned nearly 150 games.
Picking up 138 starts, McCoy spent an average of 30 minutes on the court. He shot 45 percent from the field and 38 percent from three throughout his career. During his final season in college, McCoy produced a career-high 17 points per game while coming down with four rebounds and dishing out three assists.
In 2022, McCoy went undrafted. He signed on with the Lakers’ G League affiliate, South Bay. His rookie G League effort included a 26-game stretch as a reserve. McCoy produced 14 points per game while knocking down over 50 percent of his shots from the field.
After spending one season with South Bay, McCoy competed for the San Antonio Spurs’ affiliate. Once again, McCoy served a reserve role and saw a decrease in playing time. With fewer minutes, McCoy produced eight points per game on 47 percent shooting.
Next season is shaping up to be McCoy’s first run with Motor City. During McCoy’s first year in the G League, the Cruise put together an impressive 22-10 season. They made a run to the Eastern Conference Semifinal, coming up short against the Delaware Blue Coats.
Last year, the Cruise achieved a 17-15 record. They missed the playoffs for the first time since the Pistons landed an official G League affiliate.