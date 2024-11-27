Pistons News: Jaden Ivey Makes Franchise History in Win vs Raptors
In what has become a bit of a theme this season, the Detroit Pistons found themselves in a tight matchup with the Toronto Raptors Monday night. They'd managed to pull things out thanks to some heroics from one of their top prospects.
Dating back to preseason, a key storyline for the Pistons has been the improved play of Jaden Ivey. The former No. 5 pick has looked drastically different under head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, resulting in him putting up some of the best numbers of his career.
With Cade Cunningham still sidelined due to injury, Ivey was tasked with leading the charge for Detroit on Monday. Things were tied up at 100 in the final seconds, and the young guard found himself with the ball in his hands. He ended up delivering in the clutch for the Pistons, getting a floater to fall as time expired.
This play capped off what was already a big night for Ivey. He finished the night with 25 points and eight assists on stellar 10-for-13 shooting from the field. On top of all this, Ivey managed to make franchise history. He is now the youngest Pistons player with a game-winning buzzer-beater.
After being placed behind Killian Hayes under Monty Williams last season, Ivey has emerged as a key player for the Pistons under Bickerstaff. This season, he is averaging 18.4 PPG and 4.4 APG on a career best 37.2% shooting from beyond the arc.
With Cunningham's return still uncertain, the Pistons are going to need Ivey to keep stepping up and leading the offense. Detroit will be back in action Wednesday night to take on the Memphis Grizzlies.