Pistons News: Jaden Ivey Status vs Toronto Raptors Revealed
As the Detroit Pistons gear up for their second NBA Cup game this season, they find themselves with a lengthy injury report. Among those listed is one of their biggest standouts of the year thus far.
Following a strong performance in the preseason, Jaden Ivey has carried the momentum into the regular season. However, the former No. 5 pick finds himself on the sidelines at the moment. Ivey missed his first game of the year Wednesday against the Bucks, and remains on the injury report heading into Friday's meeting with the Toronto Raptors.
Ivey was listed as questionable on the injury report as he deals with a toe sprain on his right foot. This is an upgrade from last game, where he was simply ruled out. Ivey ended up being a gametime decision, going through warm-ups before a final decision is made on his status.
Fortunately for the Pistons, Ivey has been upgraded to available and will play against the Raptors.
Through the first few weeks of the season, Ivey has been one of the Pistons top performances. He's thrived under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, posting averages of 18.6 PPG, 4.9 RPG, and 3.8 APG. Ivey's best outing of the year thus far came in a win over the LA Lakers, when he notched a season-high 26 points.
In their first NBA Cup game, the Pistons picked up a win over the Miami Heat in a last-second overtime thriller with the Miami Heat. Now, they'll attempt to go 2-0 against a struggling Raptors team.