Pistons Offseason Addition Slighted in NBA Co-Star Rankings
This offseason, the Detroit Pistons' biggest addition was reuniting with Tobias Harris on a two-year contract. While he was mainly brought in to be a veteran presence for the young team, he'll also be a focal point in the offense.
Since his first stint with the Pistons, Harris has grown into a near All-Star-level player in the NBA. When given the chance to be a top option in recent years, he's averaged around 20 points per game. As a third option for the Philadelphia 76ers last year, Harris averaged 17.2 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 3.1 APG.
Despite becoming a productive do-it-all forward in the league, the Pistons forward was slighted in Yahoo Sports' recent co-star rankings. Harris came in at No. 27 out of 30. Among the players around him include Nikola Vucevic, Collin Sexton, Dennis Schroder, and Jordan Poole.
Part of why Harris wound of so low on this list is because of the reputation of him from when he was in Philly. Due to constant roster changes, his role within the team was always in flux. However, that won't be the case with the Pistons. Aside from Cade Cunningham, Harris might have the most offense run for him in J.B. Bickerstaff's system.
At his peak, Harris has been a 20+ PPG scorer on good efficiency. If Detroit is able to get this version out of him, it will drastically improve the team's floor. Even though the Pistons weren't much of a competitive team last season, a case could made that Harris belongs a little higher on this list.
Entering his mid-30s, it's clear Harris is trying to be a mentor for the next generation. That said, he's still more than capable of helping a team on the floor as well. He might not be the second option on a contender, but his skill set makes him a good complementary co-star.