Pistons Owner Sends Message to Cade Cunningham Amid Latest Accolade
Though it ended in a first-round playoff exit, the Detroit Pistons should be holding their head high after a strong 2025 campaign. As accolades continue to be handed out, owner Tom Gores sent a message to one of the team's biggest standouts.
Looking at this season as a whole, a driving force in the Pistons' success was the play of Cade Cunningham. The former No. 1 pick blossomed into a star in real time, putting up the best numbers of his young career. Across 70 appearances, Cunningham averaged 26.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 9.1 APG.
In light of his stellar play and the Pistons' stockpiling wins, Cunningham saw a lot of league-wide recognition come his way. He landed his first All-Star nomination and was a finalist for Most Improved Player (he ended up losing to Dyson Daniels). Cunningham received another notable honor last week, being named to the All-NBA Third Team.
Following the announcement, the Pistons made a special post to congratulate Cunningham on such a strong season. Gores ended up re-posting it himself and sent a message to the rising star. Looking to the future, he feels the sky is the limit for both Cunningham and the Pistons.
As a jumbo-sized point guard who can do just about everything on the floor, Cunningham looks ready to be "the guy" for the Pistons moving forward. With their cornerstone player in place, Detroit now has their centerpiece to build around as they look to keep climbing the NBA ranks. As for Cunningham, he now has a full offseason to keep fine-tuning his game as he gears up to enter his prime.