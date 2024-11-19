Pistons Player Beats Out Nikola Jokic in Major Single Game Stat
Going for their third-straight win for the first time this season on Monday night against the Chicago Bulls, the Detroit Pistons came up short.
There isn’t much to celebrate after falling short with a 122-112 loss against the Bulls, but the veteran center Jalen Duren’s work on the glass was definitely a notable boost for the Pistons.
The Pistons had plenty of opportunities to make second-chance points happen. More than half of Duren’s rebounds came on the offensive end. He achieved the most offensive rebounds in a single game for a Pistons player since Andre Drummond in 2015 with 12 offensive rebounds. Duren became fifth in that category in Pistons history.
In addition to etching his game into the franchise record book on Monday, Duren also accounted for the most rebounds in a single game this season in the entire NBA with 22 rebounds. He surpassed three players, including Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
A few weeks ago, Jokic accounted for 20 rebounds in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He accomplished that feat in 39 minutes on the floor.
Sacramento Kings veteran Domantas Sabonis is also in that category. With 43 minutes in a November 2 game against the Toronto Raptors, Sabonis accounted for 20 rebounds.
The other is San Antonio Spurs sophomore Victor Wembanyama. During the first week of NBA action, Wembanyama collected 20 boards in 35 minutes against the Houston Rockets.
Prior to Monday’s game, Duren didn’t pop up on the list until No. 15. His season-high was set at 17 rebounds against the Brooklyn Nets on November 3.
This year, Duren has appeared in 13 games for the Pistons before Monday’s action against Chicago. Offensively, his production is down from last year, as he’s averaging just eight points with under five shots per game.
Heading into Monday’s game, Duren was averaging just 9.6 rebounds per game. He notched double-digits on the glass in six matchups. He collected double-digits in that department in consecutive games for the second time this season against the Bulls.
With Detroit falling short, they dropped to 7-9 this season. The Pistons will get some rest time before taking the floor with the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night.