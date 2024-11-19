Pistons Player Beats Out Nikola Jokic in Major Single Game Stat

Jalen Duren scored 15 PTS with 22 REB and a career-high 12 offensive boards tonight against Chicago.



It is the most OREB by a Piston since Andre Drummond on 3/11/2015, tied for the 5th-most in franchise history, and the most total rebounds by any player in the NBA this season. pic.twitter.com/R79Lf2WDDH