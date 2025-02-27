Pistons Player Crashes Interview With Message for Cade Cunningham
Speaking to the local broadcast following a big win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham had one of his new teammates come and crash the interview for a moment.
Dennis Schroder, a recent trade acquisition for Detroit, couldn’t hold back from giving Cunningham his props after Wednesday’s action.
“You’re nice, boy,” Schroder told Cunningham with a smile. “Hey, you’re that guy! You’re that guy, man!”
For the first time since landing on the Pistons, Schroder didn’t get an opportunity to play. Although he was left off of the injury report initially, the Pistons downgraded Schroder to questionable on Wednesday afternoon. Before the game, he was ruled out due to a left ankle sprain.
The Pistons found success in the absence of Schroder on Wednesday. Cunningham had a double-double outing, notching 21 points and 11 assists in 34 minutes of action. Although Cunningham typically leads the way in the scoring department for the Pistons, he came second to Malik Beasley against Boston.
Coming off the bench, Beasley shot 10-15 from the field, knocking down six of his 11 shots from three. Beasley put up 26 points in 21 minutes of action.
The Pistons took down the Celtics with a 117-97 win. Schroder’s status moving forward is unclear. On Thursday, Detroit will get the night the night off. On Friday, they’ll be back on the court to face the Denver Nuggets.
Since debuting for Detroit, Schroder has appeared in six games. He is averaging eight points and four assists.
