Pistons Players React to Cade Cunningham’s Instagram Post
On Friday night, Cade Cunningham fired off ten slides of pictures and videos on Instagram summarizing a wild night after the Detroit Pistons’ win over the Atlanta Hawks.
No caption was needed.
Cunningham showed up in style with a jacket he matched with his daughter. The veteran guard proceeded to give the Hawks’ defense a fit through the first half of action during Friday’s game.
The first two quarters featured a passing clinic by Cunningham. The second half was a scoring show for Cunningham.
Following the game, Cunningham’s teammates reacted to his post.
@poisonivey: My brudda is HIM🤞🏾❤️
Jaden Ivey once again played a perfect co-star role in the Pistons’ backcourt. He knocked down seven of his 13 shots from the field and drained three free throws. Ivey finished with 18 points in 29 minutes.
@The.isaiahstewart: Franchise 👊🏾🔋💯
Detroit’s starting center Jalen Duren was sidelined with an ankle injury against the Hawks. Isaiah Stewart was given the opportunity to slide in and collect his first start of the year. The veteran center collected a double-double with ten points and 11 rebounds.
@tobiasharris: 🔥🔥❕❕
The offseason acquisition Tobias Harris had his most productive scoring outing since re-joining the Pistons against the Hawks. Harris checked in for 30 minutes and made five of his eight threes. Harris produced 22 points, six rebounds, and two assists against the Hawks.
@bobiklintman: Mr triple double 🤝
Throughout the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the rookie Bobi Klintman has had to watch Cunningham go to work from the bench. As he deals with a calf injury, he hasn’t had the opportunity to suit up just yet.
Like Klintman, the Pistons watched Cunningham establish himself as “Mr. Triple-Double” this week. As he collected his third of the season on Friday, Cunningham tied with Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis for the second-most this year. They trail Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, who has five on the year.
Cunningham finished Friday’s game with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists.