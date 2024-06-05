Pistons Predicted as Potential Surprise Suitor for 12-Time All-Star
This summer, the Detroit Pistons find themselves with a top-five pick, and league-leading cap space ahead of free agency. Although they are in a position to spend big on some notable stars, the direction of the franchise over the years haven’t helped them become a desirable landing spot for championship-hungry veterans.
In other words, Detroit is expected to have trouble luring in some of the league’s top names.
The trade market will be open for business and should be a path the Pistons explore, but they’ll still be able to take a couple of swings in free agency.
Perhaps, a 12-time All-Star guard could be an option for the Pistons.
Recently, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report predicted some potential “surprise” pairings. For Chris Paul, he was mentioned with the Pistons.
“Paul will presumably want to join a championship contender to try to win a ring, since his lack of a title is one of the only blemishes on his Hall of Fame resume,” Swartz wrote. “However, some veterans at the end of their career join younger teams with cap space to cash in one last time, a la Joe Ingles with the Orlando Magic or Jeff Green with the Houston Rockets last summer. Paul could always take the second route, get paid, and ask for a trade to a contender around the trade deadline.”
The Pistons haven’t had a name like Chris Paul on their roster recently, but they have had their fair share of “win-now” players who would find themselves traded on or before the deadline.
A Paul-Pistons pairing could be a helpful situation for both parties.
At this stage in his career, Paul might struggle to garner a desirable offer in free agency, but a team like the Pistons has money to spend. He could land a desirable salary before later searching for a move to a team in need of a veteran guard for their playoff run.
Meanwhile, the Pistons would gain one of the most prominent guards in the NBA for the last decade, who could come in and help uplift the team’s culture, which has featured a lot more losing than winning in recent seasons.
Prior to his run with the Phoenix Suns, Paul played for a rebuilding OKC Thunder team. In 70 games, he averaged 18 points and seven assists while shooting 49 percent from the field. OKC was clearly a pit stop for Paul’s transition from one contender in Houston to another emerging one in Phoenix. But the Thunder seemed to have really enjoyed the veteran’s presence as a young team searching for its future identity.
A roster cut would have to transpire in order for the Pistons to have a shot at even building a case to lure in Paul, as suggested. Since he remains under contract with the Warriors, Paul would have to get waived sometime before June 28, before his salary is guaranteed for next season.
Right now, it’s unclear what the Warriors’ plans for the veteran guard are.