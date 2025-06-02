Pistons Predicted to Land All-ACC Star in 2025 NBA Draft
Barring an unexpected trade into the first round, the Detroit Pistons aren’t expected to go on the clock until the second night of the late June event.
It’s a change of pace for the Pistons, who have been relevant within the top five for the past few seasons. Since they made a playoff appearance for the first time since 2019, Detroit sent its protected pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
In a recent mock draft put together by Yahoo Sports, the Pistons’ one and only selection is predicted to land them Hunter Sallis out of Wake Forest.
“Sallis would make tons of sense since he could add both creation and shooting,” Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor explains. “He is a poised, efficient scorer with body control, defensive tenacity, and the passing feel to hint at more upside. If the jumper proves real, he could play a much larger offensive role than his current projection.”
Coming out of Omaha, Nebraska, Sallis initially started his NCAA journey at Gonzaga. Throughout his first two seasons, he came off the bench for all 69 games he played. By year three, Sallis picked up a fresh start at Wake Forest. He was an instant starter, averaging 35 minutes in 34 games.
Through two seasons at WF, Sallis showed consistency with his scoring, producing 18 points per game across 67 games. While his free-throw percentage saw an improvement, jumping from 78 percent to 80 percent, his three-point efficiency took a noticeable dip, going from 41 percent to just 28 percent with roughly the same amount of attempts per game.
Unlike previous years, first-year Pistons players won’t face immediate pressure to have an impact. As the Pistons are turning a corner and becoming a playoff threat in the Eastern Conference, it’s become more difficult for late-round rookies to crack the rotation right away. Landing in Detroit would offer Sallis a chance to develop slowly, similar to the route Bobi Klintman took just last season.