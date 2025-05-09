Pistons Predicted to Pick Up International Standout in 2025 NBA Draft
The Detroit Pistons’ 2025 NBA Draft experience will be far from similar to recent drafts. After the Pistons locked in the Eastern Conference’s sixth seed in the NBA Playoffs, they lost hold of their first-round pick.
The days of going on the clock within the top five are gone for Detroit.
With their first-round selection owed to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Pistons won’t go on the clock until No. 37 next month. With their lone second-round selection, the Pistons were recently predicted to take on an international prospect in a 2025 Mock Draft put together by Bleacher Report.
Taking on Toohey
Sydney-based small forward Alex Toohey was recently mocked to the Pistons.
"Alex Toohey finished the season doubling his three-point makes from last year. Betting on him means betting on his shooting development, given what it could do for a 6'9" wing who struggles as a creator but thrives finishing plays off in transition and on cuts, drives and handoffs. He will be a key player to watch during NBA combine scrimmages." via BR.
Compared to Bojan Bogdanovic, the Pistons could be getting a younger version of one of their better veterans in recent times, if Trajan Langdon and the front office see it the same way.
Although Toohey hails from Australia, he initially committed to play basketball in the USA. The 21-year-old committed to Gonzaga a few years back, but never went through with playing in the NCAA. Instead, Toohey joined the NBL Next Stars Program, seeing the court with the Sydney Kings.
Last year, Toohey appeared in 29 games for the Kings. The young forward posted averages of eight points and four rebounds. With a slight increase in playing time in 2024-2025, Toohey improved to 11 points per game while shooting 45 percent from the field.
Later this month, Toohey will be a part of the 2025 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. He recently told ESPN that he’s eager to show his versatility as a player, looking to “surprise” the scouts.