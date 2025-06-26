Pistons Predicted to Pick Up ‘Premier Shooter’ in NBA Mock Draft
Soon, the Detroit Pistons will go on the clock for their first and only pick this summer. It’s been a real change of pace for the franchise, which typically looks forward to the NBA Draft Lottery.
Since the Pistons owed their protected pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, they have to wait until No. 37 to go on the clock.
Who will they take? The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie predicts no surprises. It’s Chaz Lanier.
“Lanier is one of the draft’s premier shooters, having taken more shots off screens this year than any player in college basketball and converting them at a solid clip,” Vecenie writes. “…[He’s] seen as a very real potential floor spacer at the NBA level. He has a real shot at being a guaranteed deal.”
Dubbed as a “late bloomer” at the college level, Lanier spent most of his NCAA career at North Florida. He wasn’t even a full-time starter until his junior season.
When Lanier’s minutes exceeded an average of 30 in 2023-2024, his production skyrocketed. The guard produced 20 points per game while shooting 44 percent from three.
For his senior season, Lanier moved to the SEC, playing for Tennessee. In 38 games, he averaged 18 points, four rebounds, and one assist. From the field, Lanier knocked down 43 percent of his shots. He attempted eight threes per game, shooting from long range at a 40 percent clip.
The Pistons can never have enough floor-spacers to put out on the court alongside Cade Cunningham. Malik Beasley showed just how valuable a high-volume three-point shooter could be in JB Bickerstaff’s system. Lanier fits the mold and could be a valuable second-round addition.