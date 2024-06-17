Pistons Predicted to Potentially Shock Free Agency With Star Addition
With plenty of cap space to make a splash in free agency this summer, the Detroit Pistons could offer a max-hungry player exactly what they want if they aren’t getting it elsewhere.
For a player like Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson, the Pistons could be a great fallback option if he doesn’t land a desirable deal from a financial aspect.
Let’s face it, though; Thompson has his sights set on a winning situation. And while plenty of rebuilding franchises have managed to hit the fast lane in turning things around, the addition of Thompson via free agency might not work wonders for a 14-win Pistons team.
But again, there is a world where Klay Thompson doesn’t generate offers in the max range, and the Pistons make a strong financial bid, beating out the competition.
Therefore, Bleacher Report recently included that hypothetical scenario on a list of top five “surprising” moves we could see during the NBA offseason.
“Well, if Thompson wants to get paid—and, like anyone else, it sounds like he does—there aren't many teams with both money to spend and win-now talent. The Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic are just about it, and all three could prioritize someone other than him.
…
So, maybe the Pistons will show Thompson the most attention—and, more importantly, the most money—in free agency. They need shooting in the worst kind of way, could use more scoring help to take heat off of Cade Cunningham and might see Thompson's pedigree and championship experience as key ingredients to help fuel an overdue culture change.”
The Warriors are expected to shake up their star core this offseason, and it seems highly unlikely that Steph Curry is the one they want to move on from.
As great as Thompson’s been for the Warriors since becoming their 11th overall pick in 2011, he’s been the second or third option throughout his career.
Still, Thompson’s role as Robin has resulted in five All-Star appearances and four NBA Championships. And even though he’s 34 with some recent significant injuries, Thompson could be a great addition to a contender — but would be even more valuable to the Pistons.
The Pistons have a franchise player in Cade Cunningham, but they haven’t put the right pieces around him through his first few NBA seasons. Thompson would easily become the best player Cunningham would get the chance to play with.
Last season, Thompson averaged 20 points on 39 percent shooting from beyond the arc throughout 77 games. Throughout his career, he produced 20 points per game, knocking down 41 percent of his threes.
In reality, the Pistons are expected to be looked over by Thompson if the Warriors let the shooting guard loose in free agency. All hope shouldn’t be lost, though. The Pistons have the money to make an intriguing offer. If finding the best long-term deal before calling it a career is what Thompson’s looking for, the Pistons have a shot.
It doesn’t seem like a likely scenario at this time, but there is always a chance.