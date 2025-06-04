Pistons Predicted to Select Duke Basketball Guard in 2025 NBA Draft
When the Detroit Pistons go on the clock for the first time at the 2025 NBA Draft, it will be much later than usual. By making the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Pistons sent their first pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Detroit is set to go on the clock to make a decision at 37th overall. While they are unlikely to get a franchise-altering prospect there, some intriguing names could still be in play, depending on how the draft plays out.
According to a recent mock draft put together by Bleacher Report, the Pistons could potentially take on Duke guard Tyrese Proctor.
“Tyrese Proctor couldn't get his shot going against Houston in the Final Four, but he made 16 threes during Duke's first four NCAA tournament wins,” writes BR’s Jonathan Wasserman. “NBA teams will mostly be drawn to Proctor's shotmaking, but there is enough tape of passing IQ to recognize he has more playmaking feel than the assist numbers suggest.”
The Australian guard entered the NCAA in 2022. During his first year at Duke, Proctor appeared in 34 games, starting all but two of those matchups. He shot 38 percent from the field, averaging nine points per game. He also came down with three rebounds and dished out three assists per game.
Heading into year two, Proctor was widely seen as a player who was likely to declare for the draft after his sophomore effort. During the early stages of the NCAA season, Proctor was getting projected as a potential first-rounder, even landing in the lottery of some predictions.
At this stage of the pre-draft process, Proctor is expected to drop past the first round.
His second season at Duke included 32 appearances. He improved with his shooting efficiency, making 42 percent of his field goals. From three, Proctor knocked down 35 percent of his shots. He produced 11 points per game, along with three rebounds and four assists.